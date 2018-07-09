Blue Jays' Roberto Osuna: Will return Aug. 5 even if case not resolved

While Osuna's criminal proceedings may not be resolved on Aug. 5, he will still be eligible to return for the Blue Jays, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Osuna's lawyer said that the criminal proceedings may not be resolved after the next scheduled court hearing on Aug. 1, but all signs still point to Osuna returning on Aug. 5 and finishing out the season with Toronto. The Blue Jays have already made it clear that Osuna will be the closer once he rejoins the team.