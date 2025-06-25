Blue Jays' Robinson Pina: Shipped to Toronto
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Marlins traded Pina to the Blue Jays on Tuesday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Colby Martin, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Pina was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday, but he will keep a 40-man roster spot upon switching organizations. The 26-year-old righty pitched one inning in his MLB debut Friday, giving up a solo home run in the process, and he'll likely head back to Triple-A to begin his tenure with the Blue Jays.
