Blue Jays' Ronny Brito: Dealt for former All-Star
Brito was traded from the Dodgers to the Blue Jays along with Andrew Sopko for Russell Martin and cash.
While Brito has a ton of pedigree ($2 million bonus on July 2, 2015), he has not quite lived up to expectations. Most recently he slashed .288/.352/.489 with 11 home runs and a .201 ISO as a 19-year-old in the hitter-friendly Pioneer League. However, his 30.3 percent strikeout rate warrants skepticism regarding how his production will translate against full-season pitching. He has a chance to develop into a bat-first infielder who hits for power but struggles to hit much better than .250 or .260.
