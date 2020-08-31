Stripling was sent from the Dodgers to the Blue Jays in exchange for a pair of players to be named later Monday.

After several season stuck as a swingman in Los Angeles, Stripling should have a good shot to start on a full-time basis for his new team. He'll be the third starter acquired by Toronto at the deadline, joining Taijuan Walker and Robbie Ray. Stripling's 5.61 ERA through seven starts this season is rather unimpressive, but he'd recorded an ERA below 4.00 in each of his first four seasons in the league. If he can recapture his previous form, he'll be a very useful piece for the Blue Jays, who currently hold onto the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League.