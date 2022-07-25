Stripling did not factor into the decision against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out one and walking one over four innings.

Stripling threw 38 of 62 pitches for strikes, allowing Jarren Duran and Franchy Cordero to cross the plate before he was pulled. Stripling has gone beyond five innings three times in 14 games as a starter this season and was limited to four frames against Boston. He also tallied just one strikeout in the game, his lowest total since a one-out, zero-strikeout save May 28. The righty should continue to see starting opportunities with multiple pitchers on the IL for Toronto and will take a 3.10 ERA into his next appearance.