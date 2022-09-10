Striping didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers, allowing two runs on three hits over six innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander was sharp aside from serving up Josh Jung's first career home run, and Stripling exited the game after an efficient 68 pitches (48 strikes) in line for his eighth win before the bullpen coughed up the lead in the eighth inning. He's reeled off five straight quality starts since rejoining the rotation in mid-August, posting a 2.67 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and 31:4 K:BB through 30.1 innings over that stretch.