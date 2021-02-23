Stripling (personal) will arrive at camp Wednesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Stripling has been away from the team due to the birth of his child. A Wednesday arrival means he'll still have more than a month to get ready for Opening Day, so the delay shouldn't significantly impact his push for a rotation spot.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Not yet at camp•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Settles without arbitrator•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Pitches in postseason finale•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Avoids serious injury•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Leaves Saturday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Piggybacks Robbie Ray, gets save•