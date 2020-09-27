Stripling (lower leg) is sore after being hit by a comebacker Saturday but should be available for the playoffs, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The veteran right-hander was diagnosed with a right shin contusion after being hit by a comebacker Saturday, and it appears he's dealing with a minor issue. Stripling has a 6.32 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB over 15.2 innings since being acquired by the Blue Jays, so he isn't guaranteed to be included on the postseason roster, even if fully healthy.