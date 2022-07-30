Stripling did not factor in the decision against Detroit on Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out five batters over 4.1 innings.

Stripling breezed through four scoreless frames before running into trouble in the fifth. He allowed the first three batters in the inning to reach base, then gave up a sacrifice fly before being pulled for Adam Cimber. Cimber allowed one more run to score but otherwise contained the damage to preserve Stripling's four-game streak of allowing two or fewer runs. Stripling has pitched pretty effectively for Toronto, but he's exceeded five innings only once in his past six starts.