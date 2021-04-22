Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Stripling (forearm) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Atkins went on to say that Stripling "could be back in the mix in days," suggesting that the Blue Jays are hopeful he'll spend the minimum 10 days on the injured list, or close to it. After Anthony Kay made an unsuccessful spot start in place of Stripling last week, the Blue Jays opted for a bullpen game in Stripling's most recent turn through the rotation Wednesday against the Red Sox. Trent Thornton pitched the first two innings of that game, while Tommy Milone followed him and served as the primary bulk reliever.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Placed on 10-day injured list•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Dealing with forearm tightness•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Scratched from Wednesday's start•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Strikes out five•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Knocked out in third inning•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Slated to start second game•