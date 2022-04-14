Stripling is listed as the Blue Jays' starting pitcher for Friday's game against the Athletics, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Toronto will likely make Stripling available out of the bullpen in an emergency Thursday against the Yankees, but assuming he goes unused, he'll step into the rotation for what is expected to be only one start. The Blue Jays have all members of their five-man rotation healthy, but Stripling will be added to the mix temporarily to give each of the other starters an extra day of rest during a busy schedule of games to open the season.