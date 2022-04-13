The Blue Jays are planning to have Stripling make a spot start Friday against the Athletics in Toronto if he isn't needed in relief the next two days, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Stripling looks like he'll be in line for just a short-term appointment in the rotation, as the Blue Jays are looking to extend each of their five starters an extra day of rest between outings amid a busy stretch in the schedule. The right-hander last appeared out of the bullpen Sunday, when he was charged with two runs allowed on one hit and three walks over one inning in a 24-pitch outing against the Rangers. Stripling could be capped at around 40-to-50 pitches if he does in fact receive the starting assignment for Friday's series opener.