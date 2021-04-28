Stripling (forearm) could start Sunday's game against Atlanta, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He was cleared for mound work a week ago and has been throwing bullpen sessions. With Hyun Jin Ryu (glute strain) landing on the injured list, the Jays need all hands on deck. Even if Stripling gets activated for Sunday's start, he may not be able to log five-plus innings.

