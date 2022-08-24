Stripling (6-3) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-3 victory over the Red Sox, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out six.

Boston got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning, but Toronto erased the deficit and then some with an eight-run eruption in the top of the third, and Stripling didn't allow a runner to get past second base from there. The right-hander has delivered back-to-back quality starts since returning from an IL stint that cost him the first half of August, and in 12 trips to the mound since rejoining the rotation in early June he sports a sparkling 2.14 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 51:8 K:BB through 63 innings.