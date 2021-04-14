Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Stripling was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Yankees after developing right forearm tightness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto will call on T.J. Zeuch to make a spot start on short notice after Montoyo said Stripling "couldn't get the forearm to get loose" while he went through a workout Wednesday morning, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. The Blue Jays are labeling Stripling as day-to-day for the time being and are holding out hope that he can miss only one turn through the rotation, but a trip to the 10-day injured list looks to be a strong possibility.