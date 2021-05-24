Stripling won't start Monday's game against the Rays, with the Blue Jays announcing that Trent Thornton would instead serve as the team's opening pitcher of the day, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Toronto hasn't suggested that Stripling has been scratched from the contest, so he could still be available out of the bullpen as a primary pitcher. Thornton hasn't worked more than 2.2 innings or tossed more than 42 pitches in any of his 14 appearances (two starts) this season, so the Blue Jays will likely treat him as more of an opener than a traditional starter. If the team plans to use Stripling behind Thornton, the former would actually be in better position to factor into any decision than he would in a traditional starting role. If he goes unused Monday, Stripling could end up starting against the Yankees in New York on Wednesday, when Toronto will have an opening in the rotation after Anthony Kay was optioned to the minors last week.