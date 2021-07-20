Stripling picked up the loss after allowing six runs on four hits and two walks across 0.1 innings Monday against the Red Sox.

Stripling gave up two home runs in the first inning, including a grand slam, and he only recorded one out before his skipper mercifully removed him from the game. He's been hurt by the long ball of late, surrendering at least one home run in each of his last seven outings (10 in total). Stripling now owns a 5.04 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 78:25 K:BB across 75 frames in 2021.