Stripling (3-2) took the loss Friday, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over 3.2 innings as the Blue Jays fell 12-3 to the Yankees. He struck out three.

The right-hander needed 84 pitches (58 strikes) to record only 11 outs before getting the hook, as New York's hitters fouled off a massive 27 pitches to help force Stripling from the game. Once he was off the mound, the floodgates opened against the Toronto bullpen. Eight of Stripling's 16 appearances this season have come as a starter, and he's posted a sharp 3.03 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB through 35.2 innings in that role.