Stripling (7-4) allowed three runs on two hits and three walks while striking out eight in six innings to earn the win over the Pirates on Sunday.

Stripling has bounced back since returning from the injured list in mid-August, posting quality starts in each of his last four outings. He's picked up just two wins across that span, but his eight strikeouts Sunday marked his highest total of the season. Since returning to action, the right-hander has posted a 2.59 ERA in 24.1 innings over four outings. He projects to make his next start on the road against Texas next weekend.