Stripling (5-3) earned the win Wednesday after he tossed seven innings, surrendering two runs (zero earned) on two hits while striking out six against the Phillies.

Stripling pitched six scoreless innings before giving up a two run homer to Bryson Stott in the top of the seventh inning. Both runs were unearned though because Rhys Hoskins reached on a throwing error to open the frame. It was the first time in six starts that he did not walk a batter and he now has three quality starts this season. Since joining the starting rotation June 6, the right-hander has produced a 2.13 ERA and 0.92 WHIP with 32 strikeouts over 42.1 innings in eight starts.