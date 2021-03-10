Stripling worked two scoreless frames Wednesday versus the Orioles in his Grapefruit League debut. He scattered three hits and issued no walks while striking out two.

Stripling's control was on point throughout the afternoon, as he peppered in 28 of his 38 pitches for strikes, per Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star. Though Stripling worked as a swingman for the Blue Jays last season upon coming over from the Dodgers at the trade deadline, Toronto team president Mark Shapiro said Tuesday that he projects the right-hander to begin the 2021 campaign as a member of the rotation, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Stripling's hold on a starting role could slip once Nate Pearson (groin) is fully healthy, however.