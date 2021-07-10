Stripling fell to 3-5 on the season Saturday against the Rays, allowing four runs on four hits in 3.2 innings. He struck out five batters while walking two.

The Rays got to Stripling right away, with Brandon Lowe hitting a solo shot in the first inning. They added three more runs in the fourth inning on a solo shot from Mike Zunino and a two-run blast from Lowe. Stripling has now allowed 1.9 HR/9 on the season after allowing an even worse 2.4 HR/9 last year.