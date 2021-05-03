Stripling allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 4.1 innings during Sunday's win over Atlanta. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Making his first start since April 8 due to forearm tightness, Stripling threw 70 pitches over his 4.1 innings of work. He allowed runs in the second and fifth innings in the overall successful outing. The 6-foot-3 righty lowered his season ERA to 6.39 with a 14:4 K:BB through 12.2 innings. Stripling is slated to take the mound in Houston next weekend.