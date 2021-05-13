Stripling allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out nine in five innings in Thursday's win over Atlanta. He didn't factor into the decision.
Stripling hadn't struck out more than five batters in any of his first four starts, but he was dominant against Atlanta. He gave up two runs in the first inning but bounced back by tossing four scoreless innings afterward. The right-hander has now improved to a 5.91 ERA and 1.69 WHIP in 21.1 innings across his first five starts of the year. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox on Wednesday.
