Stripling (2-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Blue Jays fell 3-2 to the Yankees, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out nine.

The right-hander was out-dueling Gerrit Cole and appeared headed for the win until Gary Sanchez took him deep in the seventh inning for the game's deciding runs. Striping still tied his season high in strikeouts en route to his second quality start, and he sports an impressive 2.45 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB through 29.1 innings over his last five outings.