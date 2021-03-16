Stripling is now the favorite to open the year as the Blue Jays' fifth starter following Nate Pearson's groin setback, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Stripling looked like potentially the odd man out heading into camp, but with Pearson now expected to open the season on the injured list, Stripling should get at least a turn or two in the rotation to start the year. He hasn't officially been named the fifth starter, as Thomas Hatch, Anthony Kay and T.J. Zeuch are also in the mix, but he appears to have a clear edge. Whoever wins Toronto's fifth starter job is likely to open with starts against the Rangers, Angels and Royals.