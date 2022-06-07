Stripling (2-1) allowed one hit over five shutout frames Monday, striking out two and earning a win over the Royals.

The Blue Jays combined to throw a two-hit shutout and it began with five strong innings from Stripling. The only hit he gave up was Michael Taylor's single in the third. In six starts this season, the 32-year-old is 1-1 with a 3.46 ERA and a 20:2 K:BB. Stripling is currently projected to start in Detroit this weekend.