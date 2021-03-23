Stripling threw 68 pitches over 3.2 innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, and the right-hander is expected to toss around 80 pitches in his final spring outing, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Nate Pearson's groin injury has pushed Stripling into the Jays' initial rotation plans, and he hasn't needed much time to get stretched out in response. His 5.19 spring ERA looks shaky, but his 9:1 K:BB over 8.2 innings is much more promising, and the 31-year-old could prove to be a useful streaming option for fantasy purposes while he's in the rotation. Prior to his 2020 struggles, Stripling posted a 3.51 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over his first four seasons while filling a swingman role for the Dodgers.