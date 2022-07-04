Stripling (4-3) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Rays.

Stripling held the Rays to just one unearned run through four innings before a brutal fifth frame. He allowed an RBI single to Yandy Diaz before Harold Ramirez took him deep for a two-run shot. Stripling had allowed just five runs in five starts since re-joining Toronto's rotation in June. His season ERA jumped to 3.32 alongside a 49:13 K:BB through 19 appearances. Stripling is projected to take the mound in Seattle next week.