Stripling (9-4) allowed one run on six hits over five innings Sunday, striking out three and earning a win over Tampa Bay.

The only damage against the 6-foot-1 righty was Randy Arozarena's RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning. Stripling is back on track after he was charged with five runs in his last outing. He's now given up three or fewer runs in 11 of his last 12 starts, lowering his season ERA to 3.16 through 128.1 frames. Stripling is expected to make his last start of the regular season next weekend at home against Boston.