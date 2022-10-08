Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game comments after Toronto's Game 1 loss Friday, though interim manager John Schneider said the team was still deciding between Stripling and Jose Berrios. Stripling can't match Berrios' reputation or salary, but he far exceeded him in ERA this season, beating him 3.01 to 5.23.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Shuts 'em down for six innings•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Improves to 9-4•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Unable to earn win•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Quality start in win•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Another quality start Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Earns seventh win•