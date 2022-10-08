Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game comments after Toronto's Game 1 loss Friday, though interim manager John Schneider said the team was still deciding between Stripling and Jose Berrios. Stripling can't match Berrios' reputation or salary, but he far exceeded him in ERA this season, beating him 3.01 to 5.23.