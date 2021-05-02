The Blue Jays will activate Stripling (forearm) from the 10-day injured list to start Sunday's game against Atlanta, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet reports.
Toronto will clear a spot on the 26-man roster for Stripling by moving catcher Alejandro Kirk (hip) to the 10-day IL. Stripling, who had been sidelined for the last three-plus weeks with a right forearm strain, could have a limited pitch count in his first start since April 8, making him a relatively unappealing streaming option.
