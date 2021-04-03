Stripling (0-1) lasted just 3.1 innings Saturday against the Yankees, picking up the loss after allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks, striking out five.
Stripling's rotation spot may be a temporary one, as he could head to the bullpen once Robbie Ray (elbow) and Nate Pearson (groin) are healthy. He certainly didn't help his case to stick around during his season debut. A two-out rally led to the Yankees' first run on a DJ LeMahieu single in the second inning. He then allowed a solo shot to Gary Sanchez to open the fourth inning before being pulled after he allowed two more batters to reach base.
