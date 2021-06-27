Stripling (3-4) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings to earn the win against the Orioles on Sunday.

Stripling had posted quality starts in each of his last two starts, but he had to settle for a loss and a no-decision in those appearances. While he didn't last long enough to earn a quality start Sunday, he picked up his first win since June 5. Across the right-hander's last seven outings, he's posted a 2.45 ERA and 0.92 WHIP in 40.1 innings. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Rays on Saturday.