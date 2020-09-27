Stripling was removed from Saturday's game against the Orioles with an apparent right lower leg injury, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The veteran right-hander was hit by a comebacker in the right shin, forcing him to leave the contest after 16 pitches. Stripling allowed two runs on three hits while recording two outs before exiting the game. He's unlikely to be available for Sunday's season finale, but his availability for the playoffs should come into focus as he continues to be evaluated. According to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet, he was diagnosed with a right lateral shin contusion.