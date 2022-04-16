Stripling didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-1 win over the A's, scattering two hits over four scoreless innings. He struck out three without walking a batter.

Making his first start of the season, Striping didn't allow a runner to get past second base but got the hook after 62 pitches (40 strikes) and didn't last long enough to qualify for a win. The Blue Jays plan to employ a sixth starter on a semi-regular basis all season, but there's no guarantee Stripling will get the call every time as Nate Pearson (illness), Thomas Hatch and others could also be in the mix. limiting the fantasy utility of all three hurlers.