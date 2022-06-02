Stripling is the most likely candidate to move into the Toronto rotation if Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm) requires a stint on the injured list, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Ryu lasted just four innings in his start Wednesday against the White Sox before departing with left forearm tightness. Stripling came on in long relief behind him and tossed 2.2 scoreless innings, so he would be lined up to fill in for Ryu if a replacement is needed when the Blue Jays next require a fifth starter Monday in Kansas City. For the time being, a decision hasn't been made on whether Ryu will need to go on the IL, as the Blue Jays will first evaluate the results of the MRI he underwent earlier Thursday. Stripling previously made five starts for Toronto earlier this season, logging a 4.29 ERA and striking out 18 over 21 innings in those outings.