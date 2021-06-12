Stripling didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Red Sox after allowing four runs on five hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

Stripling didn't have his best stuff on the mound and ended a streak of three straight outings allowing one or fewer runs, while also failing to complete at least six innings for his third game in a row. The right-hander, who owns a 4.91 ERA across 47.2 innings this season, is scheduled to make his next start at home against the Yankees next week.