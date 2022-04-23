Stripling didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Astros, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out two.
All the damage came in the third inning, and it might have been worse had Santiago Espinal not made a great defensive play to snag a bases-loaded line drive by Yordan Alvarez. Stripling got the hook after 61 pitches (42 strikes), and as yet he hasn't lasted longer than four innings since moving into the rotation, limiting his fantasy appeal. On the season, the right-hander has a 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and poor 5:4 K:BB through 10 innings.
