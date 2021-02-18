Stripling has yet to arrive at camp while awaiting the birth of his child, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Stripling is expected to compete for a back-end rotation spot to begin the regular season, but he'll be unavailable for the start of spring training. The right-hander served as a swingman during his first year with the Blue Jays in 2020, posting a 5.84 ERA and 1.50 WHIP over 49.1 innings across 12 appearances (nine starts). It's not yet clear when Stripling will arrive at camp, but his wife is expecting a baby "very soon."