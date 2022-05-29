Stripling retired the lone batter he faced on three pitches en route to notching his first save of the season in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Angels.

With regular closer Jordan Romano allowing a run to score and loading the bases before exiting with two outs, the Blue Jays turned to Stripling to put out the fire. The veteran right-hander was able to get the job done, as he coaxed a groundball from Andrew Velazquez to seal the Jays' one-run win and claim his fourth career save. The one-out cameo marked Stripling's first high-leverage appearance in the bullpen since he exited the rotation earlier this month following Hyun Jin Ryu's return from the injured list.