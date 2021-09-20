Stripling threw a side session Monday and is slated to either start or work as a bulk reliever in Wednesday's game against the Rays in Tampa Bay, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

He'll be stepping in for at least one turn through the rotation as a replacement for Hyun Jin Ryu, who was placed on the injured list Sunday with a neck strain. Stripling has made two relief appearances for Toronto since being reinstated from the injured list Sept. 11 after about a month-long absence due to an oblique injury. Before the shutdown, he started in 19 of his 20 appearances for the Blue Jays, compiling a 4.34 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 91:28 K:BB across 93.1 innings.