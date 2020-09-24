Stripling was credited with his first save of the season in Wednesday's 14-1 win over the Yankees after tossing four shutout innings in long relief. He gave up one hit and no walks while striking out three.

Stripling started in his previous appearance Sept. 18 in Philadelphia, but Toronto moved him back to the bullpen after Matt Shoemaker recently returned from the injured list and rejoined the rotation. On Wednesday, Stripling essentially piggybacked one of the Blue Jays' other trade-deadline pickups, Robbie Ray, who worked four innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Stripling isn't a lock to be included on the Jays' postseason roster, but his stellar outing against the Yankees certainly bolstered his case for earning a multi-inning relief role.