Stripling was credited with his first save of the season in Wednesday's 14-1 win over the Yankees after tossing four shutout innings in long relief. He gave up one hit and no walks while striking out three.
Stripling started in his previous appearance Sept. 18 in Philadelphia, but Toronto moved him back to the bullpen after Matt Shoemaker recently returned from the injured list and rejoined the rotation. On Wednesday, Stripling essentially piggybacked one of the Blue Jays' other trade-deadline pickups, Robbie Ray, who worked four innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Stripling isn't a lock to be included on the Jays' postseason roster, but his stellar outing against the Yankees certainly bolstered his case for earning a multi-inning relief role.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Short outing in nightcap•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Starting in twin bill•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Works as bulk reliever Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Uneven Blue Jays debut•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Set to start Game 2•
-
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: Acquired by Blue Jays•