Stripling (lower leg) was used in relief in Game 2 of the Blue Jays' wild-card series loss to the Rays, giving up a run on three hits over 1.1 innings.

Stripling entered the postseason in uncertain health after being struck in the leg by a comebacker in his final appearance of the regular season Sept. 23, but his inclusion on the 28-man wild-card roster indicates that the injury wasn't anything worrisome. After acquiring Stripling in a deadline-day deal with the Dodgers, the Blue Jays will retain his rights for two more seasons, but the 30-year-old may not be a surefire bet to have a contract tendered. He struggled mightily during his time between the two clubs in 2020, posting a 5.84 ERA and 1.50 WHIP while giving up 13 home runs in 49.1 innings.