Stripling was placed on the 10-day injured list with a mild flexor strain Thursday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

Stripling was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday after he couldn't get his forearm loose during a workout the morning of the game. The Blue Jays are hopeful that the right-hander is dealing with a minor issue, but he'll still land on the injured list after he was diagnosed with a strain. Anthony Kay was recalled by Toronto to start Thursday's game against Kansas City. It's not yet clear when Stripling will be able to return.