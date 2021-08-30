Stripling (oblique) was seen playing catch on the field prior to Monday's game against the Orioles, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

Stripling was shut down from throwing when he landed on the injured list with a strained left oblique Aug. 11, so it's a good sign to see he has resumed a throwing program. The right-hander will need to progress to throwing off a mound before ramping up his workload.