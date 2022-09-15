Stripling (8-4) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts over 6.1 innings against the Rays.

The only damage on the night for stripling came via a solo shot off the bat of Harold Ramirez to lead off the seventh inning. Otherwise, Stripling was effective, as he recorded his sixth straight quality start and got his ERA back under 3.00. With four strikeouts Wednesday, he has 102 on the season through 119 innings. Stripling tentatively lines up to face Philadelphia next week.