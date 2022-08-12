Stripling (hip) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Friday and is expected to throw about five innings, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It was originally reported the veteran right-hander would make the rehab start Wednesday, but the outing was instead pushed back a couple days. If all goes well Friday with Buffalo, Stripling could return from the injured list for Toronto sometime next week.
