Stripling won't start Saturday in Cleveland as previously scheduled, as the game has been postponed due to inclement weather, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Sunday. Stripling will likely start one of the two games, though the Blue Jays have yet to lay out their plans.
