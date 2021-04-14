Stripling is no longer scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, as the Blue Jays will instead have T.J. Zeuch take the mound, Ben Wagner of Sportsnet reports.

Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo is scheduled to meet with the media prior to Wednesday's 1:07 p.m. ET opening pitch, so an explanation behind the decision to scratch Stripling should come shortly. Stripling had previously made two starts for Toronto, posting a 7.56 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 8.1 innings.